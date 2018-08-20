Chris Hemsworth’s One-Word Assessment of the Second ‘Thor’ Movie: ‘Meh’

If you weren’t a big fan of “Thor: The Dark World,” you’re far from alone. Chris Hemsworth, who plays the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, agrees that the second standalone movie revolving around is character is forgettable — or, in his words, “the first one is good, the second one is meh.”

“What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge,” Hemsworth adds in a new GQ interview. With a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Dark World” is the worst-reviewed Marvel movie; the first “Thor” comes in at 16 (out of 20 total). Last year’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” meanwhile, was widely regarded as rejuvenating both the character and the franchise as whole, not least because of director Taika Waititi’s more comic sensibilities.

Hemsworth was also a standout in this year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which likewise emphasized Thor’s more lighthearted side. In addition to next year’s untitled sequel, he’ll soon appear in “Bad Times at the El Royale” and the “Men in Black” spinoff/reboot “MIB” alongside his “Ragnarok” co-star Tessa Thompson.

