Chris Hemsworth Picks Up Hitchhiker In Australia. Takes Him To Destination In Helicopter

One lucky hitchhiker got not one, but two big surprises when he was trying to catch a lift in Australia at the weekend.

American musician Scott Hildebrand, who had just arrived Down Under from Mexico, was on the side of a road in Brisbane when none other than Chris Hemsworth pulled up and offered him a free ride.

Gis us a lift: Chris and Scott.

The ‘Thor’ star, who was with his friend Luke Zocchio at the time, shared a clip of the moment they picked up Scott on Instagram.

But little did Scott know that he was about to get the ride of his life when the Aussie actor informed him that he was going to complete his journey by helicopter.

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about,” Hemsworth wrote.

“Little does he know we’re getting a chopper,” Luke says in the clip.

Cut to Scott, Chris and Luke taking to the big blue skies of Eastern Australia...

It’s fair to say that Scott looks pretty happy in the clip.

After flying Scott - and his guitar to Byron Bay - Chris tells him it’s “back to hitchhiking” for his new friend.

The musician later told E! News: “The experience was so cool and unexpected. They’re so nice and I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

