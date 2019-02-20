Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Biopic for Netflix

Netflix is in the early stages of developing a Hulk Hogan biopic with Chris Hemsworth attached to star as the wrestling legend and produce.

Netflix has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea AKA Hulk Hogan. Todd Phillips, whose credits include “War Dogs” and “The Hangover” trilogy, is attached to direct from a script by the writing team of Scott Silver and John Pollono.

Producers are Michael Sugar through his Sugar23’s first-look Netflix deal along with Joint Efforts’ Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth. Hogan will executive produce along with Sugar23’s Ashley Zalta. Co-producers are Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The project is expected to deal with the formative years of Hogan’s ascent into fame, starting with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s. The term “Hulkamania” was coined in 1984 with Hogan frequently referring to his fans as “Hulkamaniacs” in his interviews and encouraging them to focus on training, saying prayers, and eating vitamins.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with “Thor” in 2011, followed by “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” scheduled to be released in April.

