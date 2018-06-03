Chris Hemsworth Says Final 'Avengers' Even 'More Shocking' Than 'Infinity War'

If you left the theater stunned after "Avengers: Infinity War," you may need

If you left the theater stunned after “Avengers: Infinity War,” you may need to emotionally prepare yourself for the still untitled “Avengers 4.”

** Warning: ‘Infinity War’ Spoilers Ahead **

During an interview with Esquire, actor Chris Hemsworth said he was blown away when he read both scripts, but that the second one takes it to yet another level.

“If you were shocked by [‘Infinity War’], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “The second one I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see.”

“Infinity War” ends with the villain Thanos, having finally acquired all six infinity stones, snapping his fingers and eliminating half of the beings in the universe, including many of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. It was brutal, to say the least.

“Infinity War” has been gangbusters at the box office, grossing an astounding $1.96 billion, globally. The $2 billion milestone, which only three films have reached, appears inevitable.

The fourth Avengers film, also directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is set for release on May 3, 2019.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that “Avengers: Infinity War” would open in Japan at the end of June. The film actually opened in Japan on April 27.

Related Video: 'Avengers' on the Red Carpet