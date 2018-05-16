Chris Hemsworth thanks fans following Avengers: Infinity War’s China release

The movie made 200 million dollars on its opening weekend in China, according to Disney.

Chris Hemsworth has thanked fans after Avengers: Infinity War enjoyed a hugely successful opening weekend in China.

The superhero sequel made 200 million US dollars (£148 million) on its opening weekend in the country, according to Disney.

It is the second biggest three-day weekend opening ever in China when measured in local currency, the studio said.

Avengers now the highest grossing super hero movie of all time, I’ll say again thank you thank you thank you everyone for supporting this little community theatre production 😘🙏💪🤙😁⚡️✌️@marvel @avengers @TheRock pic.twitter.com/FNdBFUbnxp — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 16, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War, also starring Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, is now the fifth biggest selling film in history across the globe.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the franchise, thanked fans for their support.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said: “Avengers opened on the weekend in China, and it was the second biggest opening of all time, it was the biggest superhero film opening ever.

Joe Russo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Anthony Russo attending the Avengers: Infinity War UK fan event in London (Matt Crossick/PA) More

“The film continues to smash records, left right and centre, and I have said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s all thanks to you guys, all you legends who went out and saw the film.”

He added: “Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support those characters and the Marvel universe, you are the best, we cannot thank you enough and we going to keep trying to crank them out for you.”

.@avengers #infinitywar has arrived! It’s already blowing up! Reviews are amazing, fan response is incredible and dominating the box office. THANK YOU, everyone for the support. Love you all. https://t.co/llgSLFD6ry — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 27, 2018

Earlier this week, Avengers: Infinity War became the UK’s biggest superhero film of all time after smashing a box office record.

The movie took £60 million in its first three weekends – eclipsing the previous record set by The Dark Knight Rises, which made a total of £56.3 million at the box office.

It also beat the £51.9 million taken in 2012 by Avengers Assemble to become the most successful Marvel movie ever in the UK.