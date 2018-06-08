Chris Hemsworth is a topless cult leader in new thriller from Cabin In The Woods creator

As intriguing set-ups go, the one for Bad Times at the El Royale, the new film from Cabin In The Woods creator Drew Goddard, sounds like a peach.

Set in Lake Tahoe, a hotel straddles the border of California and Nevada, and as a seemingly random selection of strangers converge, it appears nothing is as it seems.

Jon Hamm is a travelling vacuum cleaner salesman, Cynthia Erivo is a singer, Jeff Bridges a down-on-his-luck priest (or is he?), Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny are southern criminals, and Chris Hemsworth is a charismatic cult leader, while there are also undisclosed roles for Russell Crowe and Nick Offerman.

Why they’re all here at this mysterious spot appears to involve violence, murder, surveillance, a bit of terror and, if Cabin In The Woods is to be taken into consideration, some kind of mind-bending twist somewhere down the line.

That movie, which was co-written and produced by Joss Whedon, was a hit for Goddard, who made his name writing episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Alias, Angel and Lost, before penning Cloverfield in 2008, and then World War Z and The Martian.

He’s also lined up to helm the forthcoming X-Force movie too.

But to find out what the ‘bad times’ at the El Royale involve, you’ll have to wait until October 12, when it’s released across the UK.

