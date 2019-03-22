Chris Hemsworth welcomes Ryan Reynolds to Marvel by revealing Thor and Deadpool's 'love child'

Chris Hemsworth has wasted no time in welcoming Ryan Reynolds to the Marvel family, doing so by taking to Instagram and revealing a picture of what Thor and Deadpool’s love child would look like.

That’s an awful lot of handsomeness being covered up by Deadpool’s costume.

Obviously the most eye-catching detail of the picture, other than how fetching Deadpool looks in Thor’s helmet and the looming presence of a gigantic Mickey Mouse in the mist, is the Avengers logo on the side of the Merc with a Mouth’s costume

Of course, the whole reason for this Instagram post is Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox. This was made official earlier this week, and it already has superhero fans salivating at the potential comic-book crossovers that can now take place.

That’s because 20th Century Fox owned X-Men, which includes Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, and Disney is the home for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Thor calls home.

Last month, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger confirmed that they will still make R-rated Deadpool films, while the plan is for rebooted versions of Magneto, Rogue, Wolverine, Storm et al to join up with Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and their posse. That reportedly won’t take place before 2021, though.

But Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox has had some very negative consequences, too. Yesterday it was confirmed that Disney would be shutting down Fox 2000, which has had great success in recent years with dramas like The Fault in Our Stars, The Hate You Give, Hidden Figures and Life Of Pi.

It has also been reported that Fox staff are very much in the dark about what other parts of the company Disney are going to axe and who will be let go and when. Analysts have predicted that around 3,000 could be fired, while some have even suggested that figure might rise to somewhere between 4,000 and 10,000.