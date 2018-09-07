Chris Pine might not be done with Star Trek 4 after all

From Digital Spy

Hold the phone – it sounds like Chris Pine could be beamed up for another Star Trek after all.





In the last couple of weeks, reports emerged that both Pine (James T Kirk) and his on-screen father Chris Hemsworth (George Kirk) had walked away from Star Trek 4 over a pay dispute.

According to reports, the studio had tried to get them to take a pay cut and were allegedly waiting to lock them down before negotiating their fellow stars' contracts.

However, Pine was pressed about what exactly was going on by Variety, and hinted that he was still interested in being part of the movie.

"I don't know," he said. "I mean I'd love to be involved and we'll see what happens, and I'll await the phone call. Until then I look forward to it."





Whether or not Pine and Hemsworth will be involved in the end, it may not be as big of a deal as thought if they both go – at least according to one producer.

"Losing Pine and Kirk is not a big deal and kind of cool. Actors don't matter, stories do," Adi Shankar said. "This is the universe presenting an opportunity to do something different and boldly go where no suits have gone before."

Alongside the next movie in the JJ Abrams series, Quentin Tarantino is also working on a Star Trek project, which Simon Pegg recently teased would not be "Pulp Fiction in space".

"It won't be ordinary, it'll have him all over it, but it won't be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about," he said.

