Chris Pratt admits he's 'sensitive' about people blaming Star-Lord for that 'Avengers: Infinity War' ending

Pratt thinks Thanos deserves more of the blame for wiping out half the galaxy.

Chris Pratt is aware of how much you blame him for the ending of Avengers: Infinity War and he’s pretty sensitive about it.

The actor said as much to Radio Times when they asked about it at the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom junket.

WARNING: SPOILERS FROM AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR BELOW

Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord has been getting a lot of bashing because it was his reaction to the news that Thanos had killed Gamora that the mad Titan was able to defeat them, then destroy half the universe.

“People seem to be upset with Star-Lord,” Chris Pratt said. “Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father and now has suffered the loss of the love of his life.

Marvel Studios’ AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana), b/g Drax (Dave Bautista) More

“So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The defensive continued: “And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame? Clearly, I’m very sensitive about this.”

Clearly.

Star-Lord was among the casualties during Thanos’ final finger-click but as he’s expected to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it’s likely he’ll be back by the end of Avengers 4.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, has confirmed his return in the next Avengers movie as well as GOTG3 so we don’t have to mourn these superhero losses for too long.

