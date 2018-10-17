Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finalise their divorce

Despite rumours of a potential reunion, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have signed their divorce papers.

The Hollywood pair called time on their relationship last year after eight years of marriage.

Anna, 41, and Chris, 39, will get joint custody of their six-year-old son Jack and the pair have a prenup so the property settlement will remain easy and amicable, TMZ reports.

Anna’s lawyer, Laura Wasser – who finalised Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce – called for a private judge to speed up the process and take over the case.

Anna is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, whilst Chris has been romancing Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger since June, Bang Showbiz reports.

“The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable,” an insider revealed.

“They just love each other’s company and have so much in common. They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven.”

The ‘Jurassic World’ actor previously introduced his 28-year-old beau to his son Jack and the insider adds he’s still “dedicated to co-parenting” despite working on a new romance.

“Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he’s a huge support to Anna. Their break wasn’t easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be,” the source added.

“Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine … Chris and Anna are going to continue to communicate, and Chris and Katherine seem very much in love. They are all adults and are truly a good group of people.”

