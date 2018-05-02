Chris Pratt is getting trolled on Instagram by disgruntled 'Avengers: Infinity War' fans

Chris Pratt is probably one of the most inoffensive Hollywood stars out there but his social media is getting filled with a lot of vitriol from angry Avengers: Infinity War fans.

The actor, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has seen recent posts of his on Instagram be trolled relentlessly because of his alter-ego’s actions in the new film.

Fans have been taking every opportunity to comment on his posts and slam him because of what Star-Lord’s anger caused in the film.

“Shove that fish up your ass,” wrote one user underneath the picture above. Another said: “Many people died only because of you.”

They are referring to the scene which saw the Guardians of the Galaxy (minus Rocket, Groot, and Gamora) teamed up with Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Spider-Man to take on Thanos and attempt to remove the Infinity Gauntlet.

Their plan failed when Nebula showed up and informed them all that the mad titan had killed his favourite daughter, Gamora, and Peter did not take it well.

The trance that Mantis had him under failed because of Star-Lord attacking Thanos and soon the villain got the upper hand again. This meant that he went onto succeed in obtaining all of the Infinity Stones and decimating half the universe’s population.

Here are some of the most intense comments:

Trying to distract everyone from the fact that star lord is the reason half the universe got wiped out, THE GAUNLET WAS OFF YOU DIDNT HAVE TO PUNCH HIM, all for the green bird who was already dead priorities right ?!?!

YOU COULDN’T WAIT 5 MORE SECONDS YOU IDIOT?

You had a gun in your hand and you hit Thanos with it. YOU KILLED EVERYONE

yo you needa chill like they had the gauntlet off and you couldn’t control yourself

You should have waited for the gauntlet to come off…its all your fault. why

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now

