Chris Pratt paid $2m more than Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic World 2

An exposé of Hollywood salaries has unearthed that Chris Pratt got paid a whole $2 million more than his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Variety has published a range of A-list paydays, including that of the two Jurassic World stars, as well as the fees paid to the likes of Daniel Craig and The Rock.

Reprising his role as raptor wrangler Owen Grady earned him $10 million, compared to the $8 million paid to Howard.

While it can be argued that Pratt, thanks to his Marvel prowess, is the bigger star, Universal Pictures appears happy to give Howard’s character Claire Dearing equal billing on all of its marketing.

Universal unveils the toy and lifestyle collections inspired by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for Universal Brand Development/AP Images) More

The first movie was a box office smash, among the most successful of the decade, earning $1.6 billion in 2015.

The article also pulls up a number of other interesting figures.

It finds that Robert Downey Jr earned a stunning $10 million for his cameo role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a movie which finds him on screen for all of eight minutes.

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence are the highest-earning woman featured, with a payday of $15 million coming in 2020 for Hathaway’s role in the forthcoming Barbie movie, and the same for Lawrence’s turn in Red Sparrow.

Patty Jenkins (Credit: AFP) More

It also emerges that Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, will be earning three times what she did for the first movie on its sequel, making her the highest-paid female director of all time.

She will make $9 million for Wonder Woman 2, due out next year.

“You’re of course aware of the money,” she told Variety last year. “But I’ve never been more aware of a duty than I was in this deal. I was extremely aware that I had to make sure I was being paid what the male equivalent would be.

“Women who have not been in a system that allows them to build up the same level of pay as men are not able to be paid the same as men forever if that’s the way it continues.

“You have to ask for it to happen, and you have to ask when you’re the appropriate person.”

Topping the list of earners, however, is Daniel Craig, who it’s said will make $25 million for his swansong as 007 in the so-far untitled Bond 25.

