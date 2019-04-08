Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan tease 'Rush Hour 4' comeback

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan have teased fans with a photo that suggests Rush Hour 4 could be on the cards.

The Chinese actor and American comedy star were in Las Vegas over the weekend and the latter posted a couple of photos to social media including one where they are both holding four fingers up.

Tucker did not caption the image but many people in the comments are hoping that it’s a confirmation that the long-awaited sequel is finally going to happen, including Chance the Rapper who commented, “please be serious.”





Both Chan and Tucker have spoken frequently over the years of their hopes for a fourth Rush Hour film.

In July 2012, series producer Arthur M. Sarkissian stated that a fourth film was being worked on, which Chan reaffirmed in 2014.

In 2015 the two stars met for dinner to discuss the movie and a year later Tucker said, while promoting Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk, they “were trying to get it going.”

In 2018 Tucker confirmed the production of the film but in the wake of #MeToo and the multiple sexual misconducts allegations against franchise director Brett Ratner, it seems the studio put it on the backburner.





Just last month it was claimed, on That Hashtag Show, that the series was being rebooted and developed with female leads including Bingbing Li though with Tucker’s Instagram post that may not be the case anymore.

Rush Hour was first released in 1998, followed by two sequels in 2001 and 2006, respectively, and the franchise made a total of $861 million (£660 million) at the global box office.

If Rush Hour 4 has been given the green light it will no doubt be looking for a new director to replace Ratner, though it’s unclear if original writers Jim Kouf and Ross LaManna, or Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3 scribe Jeff Nathanson, will be on script duties.