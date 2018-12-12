Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper go head-to-head at Screen Actors Guild Awards

They are nominated for their roles in Vice and A Star Is Born respectively.

Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper will go head-to-head at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The two leading men have been nominated in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Vice and A Star Is Born respectively.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington.

Christian Bale is nominated for Vice

In the female category, Emily Blunt is recognised for Mary Poppins Returns, alongside The Wife’s Glenn Close, Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood movie to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, is in heavyweight company for the outstanding performance by a cast category.

The comedy is nominated alongside A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the supporting roles, Mahershala Ali was recognised for Green Book, along with Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born and Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The female category is between Amy Adams for Vice, Blunt in A Quiet Place, Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots, and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

Elsewhere, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Hugh Grant earned nominations for television roles.

Grant was recognised for his role in political drama A Very English Scandal while Sir Anthony was given a nod for King Lear.

Both the outstanding action performance for a stunt ensemble nominations were announced earlier.

In the television category, Glow, Daredevil, Jack Ryan, The Walking Dead and Westworld were all nominated.

For film, Ant-Man And The Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther and Mission Impossible: Fallout were all given nods.

The nominations were announced by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Orange Is The New Black’s Laverne Cox.

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.