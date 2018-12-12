Christian Bale says Donald Trump 'thought he was Bruce Wayne'

Christian Bale met Donald Trump when he was filming The Dark Knight Rises… and it was a bit weird.

The Brit actor was speaking on the red carpet of new movie Vice, when he described his encounter with the current president in 2011, before he’d decided to run for office.

“I met him, one time,” he told Variety.

“We were filming on ‘Batman’ in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office.’

“I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne,” he joked, “because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really.

“It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”

Bale has spent much of the last year embroiled in presidential matters.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney (Credit: Annapurna) More

He plays former vice president Dick Cheney in forthcoming comedy-drama Vice, directed by Adam McKay.

Cheney became one of the most influential vice presidents in US history during his time in the administration of George W. Bush.

Bale gained a huge amount of weight of the role, as he also did in order to play Batman after losing an astonishing 63lbs for his previous role in the movie The Machinist.

“This is the first time I actually did go to a nutritionist cause I’m starting to feel my mortality,” he went on.

“I did decide, ‘You know what, I might die, so maybe I should go to see someone who actually knows what they’re talking about instead of just winging it,’ which is what I’ve always done.”

Vice, which also stars Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Tyler Perry is due out in the UK on January 25.

