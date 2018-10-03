Christian Bale unrecognisable as Dick Cheney in teaser for 'Vice'

Christian Bale has transformed himself countless times for movies, but his latest role in Vice is a real piece of work.

The first teaser for forthcoming political comedy-drama Vice has landed, boasting our first proper look at the British actor as former vice president Dick Cheney. Watch the full trailer above.

Christian Bale and Dick Cheney (Credit: Annapurna Pictures/Getty Images) More

Directed by Adam McKay, whose financial crash movie The Big Short won him an Oscar, it will chart Cheney’s political career, which culminated in him becoming one of the most powerful vice presidents in history.

Though not outwardly alike, Bale threw himself into turning himself into Cheney, with prosthetics, and not a little weight gain.

Of the latter, he said simply: “I’m just eating a lot of pies.”

He ended up putting on 40 lbs for the role, as well as shaving his head and bleaching his eyebrows, while co-star Steve Carell, who plays Donald Rumsfeld, claimed that Bale had been doing ‘neck exercises’ to make his neck thicker.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice (eOne) More

Joining Bale on the bill will be Amy Adams playing Cheney’s wife Lynne, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, LisaGay Hamilton as Condoleezza Rice and Tyler Perry as Colin Powell.

Bale famously starved himself for his role in The Machinist in 2004, losing 63 lbs, before putting on over 100 lbs just six months later to play Batman for Christopher Nolan.

He lost the weight again to play boxing trainer Dicky Eklund in The Fighter in 2010.

Vice is due for release in December in the US, and on February 1, 2019 in the UK.

