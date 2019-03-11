A Christmas Prince 3 has been officially announced by Netflix

From Digital Spy

Parts of the UK had a little bit of snow yesterday, so that seems like the perfect time to announce a Christmas movie.

Of course, this isn't just any Christmas movie, but the third entry in the so-bad-it's-good A Christmas Prince series.

Netflix's official See What's Next Twitter account made the announcement, revealing the film's title as A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, alongside some rather strange promotional artwork.

Do all royal babies naturally grow a crown in the womb? And if not, how did it get there? So many questions.

The Christmas Prince series centres around a (former) journalist played by iZombie and Power Rangers RPM actress Rose McIver and a royal heir played by Divergent's Ben Lamb.

The second film in the series was announced around the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and focused on a royal engagement of its own. Now that the Duchess of Sussex herself is pregnant, the filmmakers are certainly keeping it topical.

Apparently, 53 people all watched the first film 18 days in a row, which caused the streaming service to ask on Twitter if they were okay.

We can imagine that, after today's announcement, they are very happy indeed.

