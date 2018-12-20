Christmas TV schedule: The biggest and best films to watch this festive period

There’s something for everyone on TV this Christmas.

Deciding what films to watch at Christmas is almost as important as cooking the dinner and opening presents. Oh, and spending time with your family, obviously. So it can be mildly frustrating when you miss your favourite movies over the festive period.

Luckily for you, however, we’ve put together this schedule of the best and biggest films that’ll be airing on TV right up until New Year’s Day, including major premieres for the likes of The Greatest Showman and The Jungle Book.

Saturday, December 22

The Grand Budapest Hotel – 11.20pm (Film4)

Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated masterpiece should be watched at any given opportunity. It boasts a brilliant, comical performance from Ralph Fiennes, who leads an all-star cast of Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan and Edward Norton.

Sunday, December 23

Yes, Elf will be on this Christmas More

Elf – 4.55pm (ITV2)

Outrageously, there was a year when Elf wasn’t on terrestrial TV or even available to stream over the festive period, but that’s not the case this time. This year, you’ll be able to watch arguably the most popular modern Christmas film on ITV and all of the major streaming platforms.

Casino Royale – 9pm (ITV)

Daniel Craig stars in his first outing as 007, taking on weepy-eyed villain Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) in a game of high-stakes poker.

Up – 3.25pm (BBC1)

Pixar’s emotional animation sees an elderly man embark on a magical journey to South America after tying thousands of balloons to his house to make it float.

Monday, Christmas Eve

The original Mary Poppins will be aired in celebration of the sequel More

The Grinch – 12.55pm (ITV)

This live-action adaptation of Dr Seuss’ beloved tale sees Jim Carrey undergo a terrifying yet brilliant transformation to play the grumpy green Grinch who decides to ruin Christmas for everyone in Whoville – with the help of his reluctant dog Max.

Zootropolis – 2.55pm (BBC1)

One of Disney’s strongest efforts in recent years, Zootropolis imagines a world run by animals, in which an enthusiastic bunny (Ginnifer Goodwin) moves to the city to become a cop. A long the way, she forms an unlikely partnership with a con-artist fox (Jason Bateman).

Mary Poppins – 5pm (BBC1)

To celebrate the release of Mary Poppins Returns, the BBC is airing the original film starring Julie Andrews as the magical nanny who descends on London to bring two neglected children closer to their father.

Tuesday, Christmas Day

The Greatest Showman is getting a special screening on Sky One More

The Jungle Book – 3.10pm (BBC1)

Disney’s live-action remake of The Jungle Book is the BBC’s big premiere over the Christmas period. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film picked up an Oscar for its visual effects, with literally everything you see in the film being computer-generated. Apart from Mowgli. He’s real.

The Muppets Christmas Carol – 4pm (Channel 4)

You’re simply not doing Christmas right if you don’t watch The Muppets’ retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, starring Michael Caine as the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge.

