Cineworld planning MCU marathon IMAX event

Marvel fans, we really hope you’ve been saving your pennies since Ant-Man & The Wasp left cinemas, because you’re about to want to spend a LOT of money.

It looks like Cineworld is planning a massive MCU marathon, including every single Marvel movie, from Iron Man to Ant-Man & The Wasp – on their IMAX screens, which is obviously a very exciting reveal.

The news was broken by this tweet:

Whilst you're all here, Cineworld are also bringing the entire MCU back catalogue to IMAX soon!!! pic.twitter.com/64gr87DNHQ — Tom (@CyberSheff) September 14, 2018





And a quick search of the Cineworld website proves the story checks out.

Obviously this will be an expensive business if you’re planning on seeing every single Marvel movie on the biggest screens in the country – you’ll probably need to have the disposable income of Tony Stark to make it work.

Just in case you’ve forgotten, the marathon will include Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Incredible Hulk (2008), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Still, we’re not sure movies like Thor: The Dark World and Iron Man 2 will be complete sellouts (they’re rubbish), so you can save some money there at least.

But the chance to see the first Iron Man, the original Avengers, and The Winter Soldier at our local IMAX has us more excited than Hawkeye unwrapping a new quiver at Christmas.

It’s currently unclear if this will be a limited marathon season, or we’ll get regular screenings in the lead-up to Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, but we’ll keep an eye on the latest news and let you know.

Until then, bank managers assemble! We’re going to need your help if we’re going to get through this.





