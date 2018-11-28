Claes Bang to Play Dracula in New BBC, Netflix Series

Danish actor Claes Bang (“The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Borgen”) will sink his teeth into the role of Dracula in the new miniseries being developed for the BBC and Netflix by the writers and producers of “Sherlock.”

The new show inspired by Bram Stoker’s fanged creation will consist of three feature-length episodes, in which the bloodthirsty count plots to travel from Transylvania to wreak havoc in London. Filming will begin next year on “Dracula,” which will air on BBC One in Britain and on Netflix in the rest of the world.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character,” Bang said in a statement. “Yes, he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him. He’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realize that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years.”

Bang made waves for his role in last year’s Palme d’Or-winning “The Square” by Ruben Ostlund. His performance won Bang the best actor prize at the European Film Awards.

“Tall, dark and gruesome all at once,” said production company Hartswood Films and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. “Hell has a new boss.”

“Dracula” was commissioned by the BBC and is a co-production between the pubcaster and Netflix. The show is being executive produced by Gatiss, Moffat and Sue Vertue for Hartswood, and Ben Irving for the BBC. Larry Tanz handles the series for Netflix.

