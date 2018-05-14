Claire Foy and Matt Smith want to return to The Crown and here's how

Claire Foy and Matt Smith may have been replaced for the next series of Royal family Netflix drama The Crown, but for them, it’s not over yet.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Foy said that the pair would both be up for returning to the show by any means necessary.

“Matt and I have said to the team ‘if it makes seven series we will come back if you will have us’, and by that point we may be old enough to play them again!” she said.

“We have shot so much that they could go through the reams and reams of scenes and do a series of flashbacks, but I would return, of course, and I am so proud of the show.

“I love the show and everyone involved and it would be a joy to go back.”

However, one thing she won’t miss is the Queen’s hair-do.

“I loved it at the beginning and then I went through a strange period where I wanted to shave my own head and then now I’m out the other side and hopefully it’s going to grow into something I love again,” she added.

The hair will now be passed on to Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, who is taking over as the slightly older Elizabeth II for seasons three and four, while Smith’s Duke of Edinburgh will be played by Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies.

Elsewhere, Helena Bonham Carter will be taking over from Vanessa Kirkby – who won Best Supporting Actress for her role at last night’s TV BAFTAs – playing Princess Margaret.

It’s also just been announced that Josh O’Connor, star of ITV’s The Durrells, has been cast as Prince Charles.

The show is set to film later this year, and will likely air in 2019.

Read more

Harry & Meghan Lifetime movies gets panned

Wiley biopic planned

Sue Perkins’ controversial dig at Kate Middleton





