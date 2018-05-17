Classic movie posters worth £250,000 heading for auction

A raft of rare, classic movie posters worth in excess of £250,000 are to be auctioned off next month in London.

400 posters in all will go under the hammer at the Cinema Poster Live Auction, which is being hosted by movie memorabilia site Prop Store.

Among the most valuable items is a seven-sheet US teaser poster for Star Wars, which is expected to fetch up to £15,000.

There are also quad posters for classic Bond movie Goldfinger, which should go for up to £6000, and another for Hammer Horror movie Dracula A.D. 1972, which should fetch £8000.

“After four successful Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions, we’re always looking for exciting new things to bring to collectors and our Cinema Poster Live Auction feels very much connected to our roots,” said Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane.

(Credit: PA) More

“We live and breathe movies so original poster art is as much a part of that as props and other memorabilia. In short, we’re thrilled to be working in this new market, and hope it will become a regular event.”

Also up for auction is another quad poster for war movie The Dam Busters, which should sell for £8000, and a book of cover artwork for The Lost Boys, which could fetch over £3000.

The auction, which will be live-streamed, happens on June 28 in London, with an exhibition of some of the lots on sale at the Odeon BFI IMAX at Waterloo from June 22 up until the day of the auction.

Read more

What are the critics saying about Solo?

10 movies about the British monarchy

Remembering Margot Kidder



