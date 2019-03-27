Classic musical 'Guys and Dolls' is getting a remake

The classic movie – and Broadway – musical Guys and Dolls is getting a remake.

TriStar Pictures is behind the plan, as is producer John Goldwyn, whose grandfather Samuel Goldwyn (the ‘G’ from MGM), made the original.

According to Variety, TriStar has bought up the rights to the original short stories by Damon Runyon, which the musical was based on, as well as the book and the songs from the Broadway production, and the rights to remake the 1955 movie.

Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz brought the musical to the big screen, with a stunning cast.

Frank Sinatra played the gambler Nathan Detroit itching to find the money to set up an unlicensed craps game, while simultaneously avoiding the law.

In trying to drum up the funds he needs, he bets Marlon Brando’s Sky Masterson $1000 that he can’t entice a sister from the local charitable mission – played by Jean Simmons – to come to Havana with him.

It also features memorable musical numbers Luck Be A Lady, If I Were A Bell and Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat.

The movie was nominated for four Oscars, and won two Golden Globes, while on Broadway, it ran for three years straight, winning four Tonys.

It’s not yet known who will star, but with the likes of La La Land,The Greatest Showman and the upcoming Elton John movie Rocketman showing an appetite for movie musicals, it could potentially attract some A-list talent.



