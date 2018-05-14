Climax Trailer: Gaspar Noé Made a Wild Dance-Horror Movie

Director Gaspar Noé is used to taking us to cinematic extremes in movies like Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love, but for his latest salvo, Noé has given us … a dance movie! His exciting film Climax was the toast of the Cannes Film Festival when it premiered on the Croisette yesterday, and it follows Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) and her troupe of amazing French dancers as they rehearse, party, drink too much spiked sangria, and then turn on each other in increasingly horrific ways. (Well, it’s still a Gaspar Noé movie, after all.) Climax will almost certainly make its way stateside soon, but until then, enjoy the head rush of this new French trailer, which captures the vibe of the film quite well.

