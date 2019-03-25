'Clueless' cast reunite 24 years after teen rom-com hit screens

The cast of Clueless have got back together a full 24 years after the hit teen-rom com arrived on screens, way back in 1995.

Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer all pitched up for the Clueless Reunion Panel at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend.

The movie, written and directed by Fast Times At Ridgemont High helmer Amy Heckerling, was loosely based on the story of Jane Austen’s Emma.

(Credit: PA)

In it, Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz adopts the ‘tragically unhip’ Tai Frasier, a new girl at their Beverly Hills high school, played by Brittany Murphy, and transforms her into a social climber.

Paul Rudd played Cher’ eventual love interest Josh, with Scrubs star Donald Faizon as Murray, boyfriend to Stacey Dash’s Dionne, and Meyer as Travis.

“I loved playing Cher. It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun, Silverstone told the audience at the panel Q&A.

“I didn’t know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn’t how I lived my life.”

Silverstone later posted up a snap of the foursome, captioning: “So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer!

“They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2.”

Last year, word of a remake of the movie was reported in the trade press, with Marquita Robinson, one of the writers behind Netflix wrestling comedy GLOW, set to pen a script.





Sadly, not all cast-members were there for the reunion.

Murphy died in 2009 at the age of 32 from pneumonia, and multiple drug intoxication from over-the-counter medicines.



