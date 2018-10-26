Remake of 90s teen classic 'Clueless' in the pipeline

90s comedy Clueless is getting a remake for Generation Z.

According to Deadline, the Paramount studio is working up a new version with the assistance of Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, and Marquita Robinson, who has written for Netflix ladies wrestling series GLOW.

Details remain scant on the project, and it’s not yet known whether it would include any of the original stars of the 1995 teen classic.

The movie, based loosely on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, shot Alicia Silverstone to fame as the vain but likeable Cher Horowitz, who heads the social scene at her Beverly Hills high school.

It also introduced the late Brittany Murphy to Hollywood, playing ‘ugly duckling’ Tai Frasier, who Cher hopes to transform into a star of high school society.

Other stars included Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Jeremy Sisto.

Receiving solid reviews, it grossed nearly $60 million and adopted a cult following.

In 2015, director Amy Heckerling announced that a Clueless musical was in the works. It makes its debut off-Broadway in New York next month, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Dove Cameron playing Cher.

Speaking about the legacy of the movie last year, Silverstone told Variety last year: “One studio said no to it because they didn’t think anyone was interested in watching a movie about a young girl.

“Those people now do kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, ‘We don’t think anybody is going to care. It’s not going to sell tickets.’

“I was young and I thought it was really overwhelming and it was really intense.

“I did a bunch of movies, and then nine movies later, I did Clueless. When it’s like, ‘That’s Alicia Silverstone!’ everywhere I went, it was a lot for a little person. But then life goes on and you figure it out.”

