'The Code' actor finds out he was fired while at Disneyland, posts emotional response

Dave Annable’s recent trip to Disneyland was ruined by a phone call informing him that he had been fired from his new show.

The actor, best known for his roles in Brothers & Sisters and the upcoming Yellowstone, was meant to lead the military legal drama The Code but after the pilot was picked up to series by CBS he was let go.

Both Annable and Mira Sorvino were replaced in the lead male and major co-starring female roles and the actor has since posted an emotional response on Instagram.

Here’s what he said in full:

“You may be wondering why the hell is this guy posting this when he was just fired from the show? Great question. There are multiple reasons. The first is that I f**king LOVED the people I worked with and for and wish them NOTHING but success and love on this great show. To only see this as my loss is limiting and self-centered. It’s so much bigger than me. How about all of the other writers, producers, crew and fellow actors that worked so hard and gave everything they had to make this show work? This isn’t just my story. All of my friends and family who have reached out have said “F them! You’ll show them!”. I understand this way of thinking but let me pose a question. How does it serve me to be angry? It would not and does not CHANGE the situation.

“Me being angry at someone or something would not ultimately make me feel any better. It actually would make me feel much worse. If I chose to be angry that emotion spills over into my relationship with myself, my family and my friends. If I choose anger then I’m taking on the perspective of a victim. I’m not a victim. This is a circumstance. It is my choice and my choice only on how I choose to deal with it.





“After receiving the call that the show was being picked up and I was being replaced (while I was at Disneyland with my family, ugh) I went to the perspective of the student. What is the lesson here? What can I learn from this experience moving forward? I’ve yet to be given a reason but when I do you bet your ass that I will try and learn from it.

“Another reason I am posting this is fear. Fear of embarrassment. Fear of Failure. I’ve never been fired before and certainly not publicly. Right now I want to run. I want to hide. I want to quit. The TOUGHER thing to do is face it. To embrace it. Learning to deal with failure is one of the most important lessons you’ll deal with in your life. Guess what? Failure is mandatory. It’s growth. It’ll never stop. It’s where all the good shit happens that makes you a better person when you are open to seeing the right perspective.

“I have a wife and daughter that I have an opportunity to lead by example on how to deal with obstacles and adversity when life throws you a jab that lands right on your face. I took one on the chin yesterday but this morning I’m gonna stand tall and hold my head up high because that is what I’m CHOOSING to do. I’m not gonna tell my family what to do, I’m gonna show them. On to the next. Watch my friends crush it on “The Code” on CBS. Thank you.”

Sorvino responded to the post praising his “amazing positive spirit.”

Mira Sorvino exited the new TV series soo, CBS to recast More

“I am sorry we won’t be able to work with each other on this one but I thought you rocked, had such strength and charisma, almost old Hollywood- like,” the actress said.

“I too wish all of our cast mates and the creative team behind it the best as they move forward.”

Anna Wood, who remains on the show as one of the lead female characters also shared her love.

“I am still shocked and sad about how this went down, but you are such a gracious and kind human, it helps me focus on the joy a bit more,” Wood wrote. “One of the greatest gifts this gig has given me is your friendship, and it will always ALWAYS be a highlight for me.

Please cast me in your future endeavors. Will work for free.”

