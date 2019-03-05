Colin Hanks shares brilliant Luke Perry tale as stars pay tribute

Those who knew Luke Perry – or just admired him from afar – have been paying tributes to the Riverdale actor, who died yesterday after having suffered a stroke.

The tributes paint a picture of a much-loved member of the Hollywood acting community, making his death at the age of just 52 all the more tragic.

Colin Hanks, Fargo actor and son of Tom Hanks, detailed a particularly impressive encounter with the Beverly Hills 90210 star.

“I only met him once, but the story is too good not [to] tell given today’s sad events,” Hanks said.

“My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of each other. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming.

“If you’re a parent you understand. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours.

“10 minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of nowhere, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he’s holding out a sword to a king.

“Kneeling, head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. 14 minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen.

“We got off the plane, are waiting on [sic] line in customs. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife ‘Holy s—. I think that balloon man/hero is Luke Perry.

“As luck would have it we end up standing next to each other. Out of the blue he turns to me and says some kind words about Fargo, which kind blew my mind.

“I started singing his praises about how long I’ve admired him and also about the move with the ballon. ‘That’s a pro move! You can’t teach that!’ I say.

“He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that reason, to give to screaming kids. Don’t know if that’s true, but have no reason to believe it wasn’t. Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon. Also, I gotta start traveling with some spare balloons.”

Perry himself was a father to 21-year-old Jack and 18-year-old Sophie.

Many others joined in with their praise for Perry, and their sadness at having lost him.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently worked with Perry on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In America, called him ‘an incredibly talented artist’.

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019









L.P. you

made every

situation better,

my man. your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

















Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019





Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that's so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world. 🙁 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2019





The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019





A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) March 4, 2019







