Colin Trevorrow opens up about Star Wars Episode 9 exit

Solo: A Star Wars Story recently hit cinemas, and a lot of the discussion about it has been overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes issues and the change of directors from Christopher Lord and Phil Miller to Ron Howard.

It's not the only Disney Star Wars movie to have a change of filmmaker in the chair: the as-yet-untitled Episode IX was originally set to be helmed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, before he departed.

While he was let go before he even got to film anything, meaning none of his work will make it to the screen, Trevorrow isn't too bummed out about the whole experience.

Opening up to Empire, he said: "I don't want to talk too much about it because I don't want to affect the way that fans get to see these films.

"When we were kids, these movies came to us from far away. They were a gift. And the more we talk about how they're made, the more it reveals that they're just movies. But they're not just movies, they're more than that.

"Beyond that, I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The Force Awakens' JJ Abrams is back for Episode IX, while Colin Trevorrow will direct the third Jurassic World movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out now. Book tickets here.

