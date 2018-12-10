Comedian supports Kevin Hart by unearthing homophobic tweets from Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman

Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars just hours after he was announced for the role last week, after a homophobic skit in one of his stand-up shows began doing the rounds online.

But now US comedian Nick Cannon has now come to Hart’s defence, unearthing tweets from the likes of Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman that have also used homophobic slurs.

Both stars have used the word f**got or ‘f*g’ in tweets in the past, and Cannon notes that there was little blowback for them at the time, and hasn’t been since.

Silverman wrote in 2010: “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a f**got.”

“Enjoy ‘Skyfall’ f*gs. I’m about to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #TheSessions,” Schumer also tweeted in 2012.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also came in for criticism, after Cannon posted a tweet in which she said: “This is what a f*g bird looks like when he flexes.”

Cannon’s re-tweets do contain some strong language, so be warned…

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018





And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018





🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018





While Silverman and Schumer’s tweets have used the slurs, Hart’s skit was considerably more involved, an extended gag about his fear of his son turning out to be gay.

After the skit – taken from his 2010 stand-up show Seriously Funny – began to circulate online, he received heavy criticism for the jokes, before stepping down from the Oscar host role (be warned, there’s some hefty language here too).

Hart landed himself in further trouble, after he decided to quote Martin Luther King Jr to fans on Twitter following his decision.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” he tweeted to his 34.6 million followers.

However, some pointed out the rest of the quote from King goes on to describe good conduct towards others, arguing that Hart had shown little of that in his original homophobic remarks.

Noted critic Ira Madison: “The rest of quote is, ‘The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others. In dangerous valleys and hazardous pathways, he will lift some bruised and beaten brother to a higher and more noble life.’

“That’s what happens when you google a quote to make a point but haven’t actually read it before.”

