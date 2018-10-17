These comedy stars reckon their famous shows would be deemed too offensive to be made now

Is political correctness really killing comedy?

There’s no denying that certain jokes wouldn’t fly nowadays but as the genre becomes more diverse and inclusive it means audiences are getting comedy in a different way that is just as funny.

However, there are some comedy stars seem to think the shows that launched their careers would be deemed too offensive to be made today.

Here’s what they had to say on the subject.

James Buckley – The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners turns was first broadcast in 2008 More

The 31-year-old actor made his name as Jay Cartwright in the E4 show, that first aired ten years ago but believes that the comedy series about four awkward teenagers wouldn’t fly nowadays.

“I think that when The Inbetweeners was around, everyone understood the context – that they were kids”, he told Digital Spy. “There used to be a sympathy, where you could almost forgive them, because you can’t really have a go at someone for being stupid – that’s not really their fault.

“Nowadays, it feels very black and white with comedy. There’s no in-between, it’s just, ‘This person said this on television – isn’t that terrible?’ and it’s killing comedy, because you’re not allowed to joke about anything, it seems. There seems to be a joke police, nowadays.”

Steve Carell – The Office US

Steve Carell as Michael Scott More

The Beautiful Boy star might be best known for his role as Michael Scott in the US version of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s British comedy series. Like David Brent, Michael is inappropriate when it comes to issues of race, gender, sexually and all sorts really, but now Carell thinks his character wouldn’t be accepted in today’s climate.

Apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago,” he told Esquire. “The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behaviour.”

“I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

John Cleese – Fawlty Towers/Monty Python

Andrew Sachs as Manuel and John Cleese as Basil in BBC’s Fawlty Towers. More

The veteran performer doesn’t exactly say the shows or films wouldn’t get made now but does criticise those who argue that some of the jokes in them were mildly racist. In Fawlty Towers, Cleese wrote several jokes about German and Mexican people that wouldn’t be accepted today and he thinks that is a problem.

“If you start to think ‘ooh, we mustn’t criticise or offend them,’ humour is gone, with humour goes a sense of proportion, and then as far as I’m concerned we’re living in 1984,” he said during a Big Think talk.

Story Continues