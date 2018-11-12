Comic writer Stan Lee left indelible mark on modern pop culture

The executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics has died.

Stan Lee’s influence on modern pop culture is almost impossible to over-estimate.

As the co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Thor and The Incredible Hulk he shaped the world of superhero comic books and its dominance over the popular imagination.

The modern multiplex would be a very different place without the former executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics, who has died aged 95.

The creator of Spider-Man, Stan Lee, arrives for the premiere of Spider-Man 2, held at the Mann Village theatre, Los Angeles (PA) More

His seemingly boundless joie de vivre meant the goofy cameos he made in every Marvel film were greeted by cheers from audiences young enough to be his grandchildren.

In his most productive period, between 1961 and 1972, he co-created dozens of Marvel titles with collaborators Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko that revitalised the comics industry and reinvented its language from dull declarations to dynamic and lifelike dialogue.

He also crafted the concept of the shared universe, in which characters from different franchises interact with each other and impact storylines, an example most clearly seen in The Avengers.

Greetings from China’s Great Wall! (In person it actually is pretty good, to say the least… ‘Nuff Said!) pic.twitter.com/o0YjnYtPtC — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 5, 2017





Born Stanley Martin Lieber in New York in December 1922, Lee’s father was a dress cutter who worked only intermittently after the Great Depression.

As a teenager he lived with his family in a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx, where he was influenced by books and Errol Flynn movies.

He got his start in comics in 1939 when he became an assistant at Timely Comics, filling inkwells, proofreading and fetching lunch.

By the 1960s Timely would evolve into Marvel Comics.

He made his comic book debut with the text filler “Captain America Foils The Traitor’s Revenge” in Captain America Comics #3, published in May 1941, for which he used the pseudonym Stan Lee.

He graduated from writing filler two issues later and his first superhero co-creation, the Destroyer, followed soon afterwards in Mystic Comics #6 in August 1941.

Other characters co-created during this period include Jack Frost and Father Time.

By the time Lee entered the US Army in 1942 he had been appointed interim editor.

Stan Lee attends the X-Men: Apocalypse panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International in San Diego (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

In the mid 1950s Timely was known as Atlas Comics and Lee was writing romance, Westerns, sci fi and horror.

