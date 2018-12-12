The upcoming stars who will be huge in 2019

2019 is set to be a huge year for cinema with major releases from the studios and indie films that come with serious hype.

From Star Wars to the Terminator reboot, Aladdin to Jordan Peele’s next horror Us, there will be more than a few familiar faces to entice people into cinemas but there are several rising stars to look out for too.

So here are some of the up and coming actors you’ll be seeing a lot of in 2019.

READ MORE

Lessons Hollywood can learn from 2018 films

The most searched for movies of 2018

The stars we lost in 2018