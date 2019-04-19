'The Conjuring' inspiration Lorraine Warren dies aged 92

Lorraine Warren, the inspiration behind The Conjuring franchise, has died at the age of 92. She passed away “quiet and peacefully” in her sleep on Thursday night.

Shortly after Warren’s death was announced on Facebook by her grandson Chris McKinnell, Vera Farmiga, who played the paranormal investigator in both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, took to Twitter to post her own heartfelt tribute.

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her.”

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword, compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

Alongside her husband Ed, who died in 2006 and was portrayed by Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring franchise, Lorraine founded the New England Society for Psychic Research back in 1952.

She wrote numerous books on the paranormal, and during her extensive career she examined various cases of demonology, which included notable investigations on the Annabelle doll, Amityville Horror, the Enfield Poltergeist, and the Perron family.

The Warrens’ work found notoriety with the release of The Conjuring in 2013, which Lorraine consulted on and even had a tiny cameo in. The horror film was a huge success, grossing over £245 million worldwide.

The success of The Conjuring didn’t just provoke a direct sequel, it inspired the spin-offs Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun.

So far, all five films have grossed a combined total of over £1.2 billion. That’s only going to rise, too, as Annabelle: Comes Home is released this summer, The Conjuring 3 will arrive next year, and a sequel to The Nun is scheduled, too.