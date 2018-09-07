The Conjuring Universe movies - ranked

It’s the most successful horror franchise of the modern-era – with five instalments, each as blockbusting as the last – despite the wildly varying degrees of quality.

It seems no matter how bad (or good) Warner Brothers’ horror shared universe gets, people are going to keep going to see them. Annabelle grossed over $257 million against its $6.5 million production budget, for Valak’s sake.

But, just in case you do care about quality, we’ve decided to rank them in order of worst to best.

Read more

‘The Conjuring’ Universe timeline explained

The Nun teaser image hints at unholy terror

The Conjuring Universe explained