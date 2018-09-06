1 / 5

Annabelle: Creation (2017) – 1933 / 1945 / 1967

So, if you want to watch The Conjuring movies in chronological order, you’re going to need to start with Annabelle Creation, which is lucky, because it’s one of the best films in the franchise. Seriously.
The film opens in 1933 with a prologue, before shifting into the main film’s plot, which takes place in 1945, all of which means it happens before the next film on our list.
Well, as long as you switch the DVD off before the very end of the film, which takes place in 1967 and leads into the first Annabelle movie.
But we’ll get to that. First…

The Conjuring Universe timeline - how does The Nun fit in?

We’re only five films into the Conjuring universe and already the timeline’s more confusing than the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe combined.

But don’t worry, we’ve reshuffled your watching order so it appears chronologically – because we’re nice like that. So, brace yourself – things are about to get spooky.

