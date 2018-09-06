The Conjuring Universe timeline - how does The Nun fit in?

We’re only five films into the Conjuring universe and already the timeline’s more confusing than the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe combined.

But don’t worry, we’ve reshuffled your watching order so it appears chronologically – because we’re nice like that. So, brace yourself – things are about to get spooky.

Read more

‘The Nun’ director Corin Hardy reveals real-life ghostly encounter and the film’s biggest influences

The disturbing real-life stories behind classic horror films

The Latest Ad For ‘The Nun’ Is So Scary, YouTube Removed It