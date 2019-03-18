Controversial TV episodes that were banned due to scandal

Following the airing of the controversial Michael Jackson child abuse documentary, Leaving Neverland, The Simpsons creators have pulled ‘Stark Raving Dad’, the episode in which Jackson voices a character, from circulation on TV and on streaming services.

The classic episode from 1991 sees Homer committed to a mental institution, where he meets a character who thinks he is Michael Jackson… and is voiced by the real Michael Jackson. It’s best remembered for featuring the song, “Happy Birthday Lisa,” which was written by Jackson for the episode (although due to contractual obligations with record companies, the singing parts of the episode were performed by a soundalike).

Following the broadcast of Leaving Neverland, which presents multiple allegations of child abuse by Michael Jackson, The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal, “This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain.”

Here are ten more controversial episodes of some of your favourite TV shows that were pulled off-air in the wake of scandal…

Pokemon: ‘Dennō Senshi Porygon‘ (1997)

In one of the scenes believed to have caused epileptic seizures, Pikachu uses “Thunderbolt” on a cyber missile, causing the screen to flash red and blue rapidly. (YouTube) More

It’s the stuff of numerous parodies and urban legends, but the infamous episode of the 90s animation really did sent 685 Japanese viewers to hospital with epileptic seizures. It was caused by the photosensitive visual effects after Pikachu’s ‘Thunderbolt’ attack, which resulted in an intense flashing explosion.

It was never broadcast again after its initial airing in 1997, and led to the popular series taking a four month hiatus from TV.

Friends: ‘The One With The Free Porn‘ (1998)

Chandler and Joey are surprised by what they find on their telly. (Netflix) More

Think you’ve seen every Friends episode a hundred times? That probably doesn’t include this one. While flicking through their TV channels, Joey and Chandler discover they get free adult channels on their telly, and vow to never change the channel for fear of losing it.

Because of the reference to porn, censorship led it to originally being broadcast in a post-watershed late night slot, and then barely ever repeated for U.K. audiences in the show’s seemingly endless daytime reruns since. You can watch it on Netflix now at your leisure, where it comes with a 12 age rating.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: ‘Earshot’ (1991)

Danny Strong as Jonathan Levinson in Earshot (Fox) More

The Season 3 Buffy episode, which featured a plot around a school shooter, was originally scheduled to air the week after the Columbine High School massacre, but was pulled due to the nature of the story. In the episode, Buffy develops the power to hear what people are thinking, and in the process, overhears the thoughts that someone is planning on killing the students.

The episode was eventually aired, out of sequence, later in the year.

South Park: Episodes 200 & 201 (2010)

The 200th episode of South Park got the network into a lot of trouble (Comedy Central) More

