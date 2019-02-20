Oscars 2019: The most controversial Academy Awards ever?

It was only 2017 when The Academy showed its knack for tripping itself up. Who can forget that epic Best Picture flub, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the WRONG winner? The top prize was handed to La La Land, before its producer Jordan Horowitz took the reins and informed the crowd – and watching millions – that there’d been a terrible mistake, and in fact Moonlight had won Best Picture.

It was just the beginning.

This year, the Academy has turned the art of the cock-up into something more elaborate – the art of shooting itself in the foot. The procession of slip ups, miscalculations and U-turns in the run-up to this year’s ceremony – some of the Academy’s own making, some not – means it could be the most controversial ever. And we don’t even know who the winners are yet.

It’s been a rocky road to Sunday night’s Oscars.

The unpopular ‘popular film’ award

It started with a tweet. “Change is coming to the Oscars” declared the Academy last summer as it announced two initiatives to boost its flagging TV ratings: the show would be shorter (three hours) and a new award category – Achievement In Popular Film.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know: – A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

– We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

– We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018





How it would work wasn’t that clear but nobody cared, because the idea went down like the proverbial lead balloon. It took a battering from critics, journalists, and film makers so that, less than a month later, the brakes were on and the new award was no more.

The film business passed away today with the announcement of the “popular” film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 8, 2018





Host? What host?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Kevin Hart announced in early December that he would be hosting the ceremony, promising to make it “a special one.” But, after some homophobic tweets from the past re-surfaced, he stepped down – only to reportedly re-consider his decision. It was short-lived and hardly a day had passed when he officially ruled himself out.

The waters were further muddied by Dwayne Johnson’s assertion that he had been the first choice for the job but his work schedule had made it impossible (although, confusingly, he said it was the Jumanji sequel – also starring Hart – that caused the schedule clash).

So the job went to… nobody. The producers opted for different celebrities hosting segments throughout the show. The last time that happened was in 1989, when the evening started with a memorable – not in a good way – 11-minute Snow White musical number featuring Rob Lowe. It’s considered one of the worst Oscar shows ever.

Awards in the ad breaks. Or not.

With all the songs back on the running order, there had to be another way to keep the evening short. So the Academy decided that four Oscars – cinematography, make-up and hairstyling, film editing and live action short – would be presented during the commercial breaks and edits of the winning moments shown later. This produced the biggest backlash of the lot.