Coogan defends 'unfairly' treated train passengers

Not every hero wears a cape, as Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan has defended passengers who were kicked out of the first class section on a packed-out train.

According to SWNS (via Metro), the actor argued with a ticket officer when commuters were ordered to leave first class.

One eyewitness described Coogan as "very chivalrous defending the other passengers", and added: "He was saying that it was outrageous that they should face any penalty and that they should have somewhere to sit."

The train – travelling from Lewes, Sussex to London Victoria – was described by one commuter as "ridiculously overcrowded", with people packed into every corner and all the way down the aisles.

The first class section was reportedly used by those looking to avoid being squished and hoping to find a more comfortable spot to stand. Metro adds that despite Coogan's best efforts, the passengers were still made to leave the first class carriage.

A guard on the train is reported to have said: "I don't think the ticket inspector realises who he is" in regards to Coogan's public outcry.

Digital Spy have reached out to Coogan's reps and Southern Rail for comment.

Coogan recently shared an insight into the reasons behind him shelving Partridge projects in the past, saying: "Alan was an albatross around my neck until about eight years ago, when I started doing stuff like The Trip and Philomena.

"When I got an Oscar nomination for Philomena, I thought, 'Well, I've definitely drawn a line under something'."

But don't worry, because although it might not be Yachting Mishaps, Coogan recently wrapped filming on his new Partridge series: This Time with Alan Partridge.

It's due to arrive on screen later in 2018.

