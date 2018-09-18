Counter-terror police use 'Bodyguard' to boost recruitment

The popularity of BBC Bodyguard is being used to help recruit police. (BBC Pictures)

British police are piggybacking off the massive success of BBC’s Bodyguard in a bid to boost counter-terrorism recruitment.

The official Counter Terrorism Policing UK Twitter account has been using the hashtag #Bodyguard in their social media recruitment efforts.

According to a The Sunday Times report these Tweets have led to ‘almost 4,000 extra hits on its online careers page.’

Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said he approves of referencing the popular series with the department’s recruitment efforts.

“If we’re capturing the imagination of people who might not have considered a career in policing, that’s a great step forward.

“Of course we need more detectives and more armed officers, similar to those in the programme. But just as important are those with the technical knowledge and skills to exploit terrorists’ digital devices for crucial evidence gathering,” he said.

The Twitter account has also been using the show’s influence to encourage viewers to educate themselves on what to do if they witness something that could suggest a terrorist threat or activity.

Not sure what to do if you’ve seen or heard something that

The six-part show, starring Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden, has been watched by over 10 million, and revolves around Madden’s character David Budd attempting to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Hawes) and indeed the nation from various terrorist plots.

However, if applicants are hoping for the excitement and glamour of Bodyguard with a job in the police- they’re likely set for disappointment.

The current jobs listed on the counter-terrorism police recruitment website include several data specialists and an intelligence indexer. As of now, no bodyguard roles are listed.

The finale of Bodyguard airs Sunday September 23 at 9pm on BBC One.





