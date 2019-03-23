Of course there’s an incredible ‘Up’ Easter egg in the new ‘Toy Story 4’ poster

Pixar’s love of an Easter egg is legendary at this point.

All of their films are loaded with tips of the hat to their past and future projects.

The animated studio usually likes to save these references for the feature films themselves.

But they’ve jumped the gun with Toy Story 4. As they’ve put a glorious Easter egg to Up in the latest poster for the sequel, which the good folks over at Culture Crave spotted first.

There’s an ‘Up’ Easter egg in the new #ToyStory poster pic.twitter.com/ZZriagKMRG — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) March 21, 2019

For those of you that haven’t seen Up, or were so traumatized by its opening 10 minutes that you have struck it from your memory, the framed picture on the antiques store wall is of the devilish Charles F Muntz and his pack of attack dogs, who cause Carl and Russell nothing but trouble in the 2009 classic.

Read More: The first full ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer has landed

But Pixar and Culture Crave didn’t stop there. Because, after scouring the trailer for Toy Story 4 even further they quickly found more Easter eggs.

It turns out that Bonnie, the new owner of Buzz, Woody and the gang, is in the same class a girl who looks suspiciously like Bonnie from Monsters, Inc.

Is that Boo from ‘Monsters Inc.’ in the #ToyStory trailer too? Look to the right of Bonnie in the background pic.twitter.com/hN3Jb8b1lG — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) March 21, 2019

Even previous promotional images for Toy Story 4 have featured Easter eggs to Pixar’s impressive cannon of work.

Read More: Is there a major twist coming in Toy Story 4?

Take a look at the first peak of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s Ducky and Bunny and in the background you’ll see numerous guitars from Coco being given out as prizes at a carnival.

Key and Peele join Woody and Buzz More

It is safe to say that there will be plenty more Easter eggs hidden deep within Toy Story 4, all of which fans will be able to search for when it is eventually released on June 21.