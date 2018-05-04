Court grants end to Anoushka Shankar marriage to director Joe Wright

A family court judge has drawn the marriage of sitar player Anoushka Shankar and film director Joe Wright to a close.

Judge Yvonne Gibson granted a decree nisi at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Friday.

Documents showed that Shankar, daughter of sitar player Ravi Shankar and half sister of singer Norah Jones, had filed for divorce and complained that the marriage had broken down because of her husband’s adultery with an “unnamed woman”.

The judge concluded that Wright had committed adultery and that his wife found living with him “intolerable”.

Wright had not defended Shankar’s petition.

Papers showed the couple had married in Bow, east London in 2010.