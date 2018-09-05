Cover star Captain Marvel revealed as Entertainment Weekly ‘breaks the internet’

Sam Ashurst
Contributor

Well, you can’t say they didn’t warn us. Yesterday, Brie Larson and EW conspired to break the Internet.


And they’ve delivered on their promise.


Until today, the Internet was pretty free of Captain Marvel imagery – with an illustration on some merchandise the only proper glimpse we’d gotten of the MCU’s Marvel.

Oh, and there was also that picture of her wearing a Marvel cap. Yaaaaay.


The film is resolutely set in the ‘90s, with Captain Marvel acting as a stop-gap prequel to introduce the character before she joins the fray in Avengers 4 (you know, unless she also turns to dust at the end of her movie – we stopped trusting Marvel to not break our hearts somewhere between Avengers: Infinity War’s ending and the day after they fired James Gunn).

Here’s the official synopsis:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Marvel the next Marvel movie due to land in cinemas on 8 March 2019, it makes sense to start to hype train – and we wouldn’t be surprised if we got a trailer before the end of September.

Disney’s had a bit of a rough ride recently, with The Last Jedi backlash, Solo disappointment, and Gunn controversy – let’s hope Captain Marvel is a return to form, and not the next Green Lantern.


Read more
Here’s why Captain Marvel had to be set during the ’90s
Captain Marvel movie: Everything you need to know
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige promises more female directors for future films

 