Cover star Captain Marvel revealed as Entertainment Weekly ‘breaks the internet’

Well, you can’t say they didn’t warn us. Yesterday, Brie Larson and EW conspired to break the Internet.

Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018





And they’ve delivered on their promise.

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018





Until today, the Internet was pretty free of Captain Marvel imagery – with an illustration on some merchandise the only proper glimpse we’d gotten of the MCU’s Marvel.

Oh, and there was also that picture of her wearing a Marvel cap. Yaaaaay.

Call me Captain Marvel. pic.twitter.com/IgqRIb9ijM — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2016





The film is resolutely set in the ‘90s, with Captain Marvel acting as a stop-gap prequel to introduce the character before she joins the fray in Avengers 4 (you know, unless she also turns to dust at the end of her movie – we stopped trusting Marvel to not break our hearts somewhere between Avengers: Infinity War’s ending and the day after they fired James Gunn).

Here’s the official synopsis:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Marvel the next Marvel movie due to land in cinemas on 8 March 2019, it makes sense to start to hype train – and we wouldn’t be surprised if we got a trailer before the end of September.

Disney’s had a bit of a rough ride recently, with The Last Jedi backlash, Solo disappointment, and Gunn controversy – let’s hope Captain Marvel is a return to form, and not the next Green Lantern.





