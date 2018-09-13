'Crazy Rich Asians' stars share their experiences of racial discrimination (exclusive)

Crazy Rich Asians opens with a powerful first scene that a lot of ethnic minorities can relate to.

Michelle Yeoh’s Eleanor Sung-Young arrives at an expensive London hotel, with her two children and nanny, only to be told by white staff members that they should find some other place to stay, despite having reservations.

This experience isn’t limited to East Asians as many people of colour have also felt the cold shoulder of discrimination in predominantly white countries but the cast of the new movie shared with Yahoo Movies UK some of their own memories of racism and othering that they have dealt with.

“I was in Nantucket recently which is like an island very close to New York, a predominantly New England country,” Henry Golding, who plays Nick Young, recalls. “Me and my wife were the only sort of Asians at that point and you definitely kind of get that sense of like, oh they’re very curt with certain people. Was it racism? I don’t know but sometimes…”

“It can sometimes just be really subtle things,” Gemma Chan, who plays Astrid Young, interjects. “Just little things like, ‘oh you speak really good English,’ which is a loaded question.”

“Where you from?” Henry adds.

“No, where you really from?” Gemma continues. “We’ve all been asked those questions so I hope from this film, for me, the reason why representation and diversity, we talk about that why is it important.

“Whether or not a group, whether it’s a particular race or not, or another group, is represented or not on screen in mainstream popular culture has a direct impact on whether that group is normalised or othered in everyday life.

“For me it has a direct impact on how kids are treated at school, it purveys all society,” the actress says. “I hope it just means that kids won’t be asked those kinds of questions or have those ignorant reactions.”

Awkwafina doubles down on this point about discrimination starting at a very young age.

“There was an Asian-American writer and he once said that Asian-Americans the one thing they all had in common was discrimination growing up in an America,” the rapper-turned-actress says. “Being teased on the playground at a young age, you’re made to feel different and it kind of informs this thread growing up that you always feel othered in a certain way and not really knowing where you belong.

“That’s why I really connect with Rachel’s existence because she exists in America goes to Asia and there she’s made to feel a certain way. Just because she’s Asian it doesn’t mean that fluidly translates to any Asian country she goes through.

