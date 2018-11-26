'Creed II' stars Michael B. Jordan and Florian Munteanu got tested on British boxers and failed pretty hard

Michael B. Jordan and Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu play feuding fighters Adonis Creed and Viktor Drago in Creed II, the next chapter in the Rocky franchise.

Viktor is the son of Ivan Drago, the Russian heavyweight played by Dolph Lundgren in 1985’s Rocky IV, who killed Adonis’ father Apollo in a brutal exhibition match. The sequel to 2015’s Creed sees the two fighters as they prepare to settle the scores of their fathers – and Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) – in boxing showdown of epic proportions.

Both Jordan and Munteanu (a Romanian-born, German-raised professional boxer) immersed themselves in the world of boxing for the film, but how well do they know their British boxers?

In the hilarious video above, the pair are put through their paces as the names of real and fake British pugilists being thrown at them to guess which are true boxing Brits and which are faux fighters.

Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu and Michael B. Jordan go toe-to-toe in this new video (Warner Bros.) More

Beyond Anthony Joshua – who they both know is real (spoilers) – this simple quiz turned out to be much harder that it sounds. Let’s just say, it’s a bit of a KO for both.

Creed II will be released nationwide on 30 November, 2018. Watch a featurette about the Creed-Drago feud below.





