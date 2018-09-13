Creepy trailer for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' released

Netflix released this first look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix).

Netflix has just dropped this trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, and it’s safe to say the series will be absolutely nothing like Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The highly anticipated revival looks absolutely terrifying, featuring sinister satanic references and obvious American Horror Story similarities.

In the wickedly dark trailer, Shipka as Sabrina is shown celebrating her birthday with a bizarrely dark birthday party. As she prepares to blow out her candles we get a series of flashing eerie clips – which includes a look at her high school and her boyfriend Harvey (played by Ross Lynch) – and even a brief glance at original fan favourite cat Salem.

Fans have already reacted to the intriguing trailer, with many praising its deliberately dark feel:

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina looks so much darker than I expected. I'm in. — i. be. (@Only1ibe) September 13, 2018





Yo, Sabrina looks hype as HELL https://t.co/LVDQQ1NSKU — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) September 13, 2018





This looks creepy for a teen show! What's that thing at the end of the table??https://t.co/f8tEgMo7Yl — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 13, 2018





chilling adventures of sabrina looks so good!! cynics be damned pic.twitter.com/herFdaDOUC — hattie (@hattiesoykan) September 13, 2018





Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix October 26.

