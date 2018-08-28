‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases First Look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Netflix has released its first look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the new season of “The Crown,” which is in production. Menzies will play the husband to Olivia Colman’s Queen Ellizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the smash-hit show, taking over the role from Matt Smith. Colman takes over the lead from Claire Foy.

The image shows Prince Philip in Buckingham Palace. Netflix released its first look at Colman in character in July.

Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019. Picking up roughly where the second season ended, it covers the period of 1964 through the early 1970s. Helena Bonham Carter takes over the role of Princess Margaret, the queen’s sister, from Vanessa Kirby.

Other new cast members include rising British star Josh O’Connor, who will play a young Prince Charles; Marion Bailey as Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s husband.

The sophomore season of the royal drama is up for 13 Emmy nominations this year, including for best drama. Foy was nominated for her critically acclaimed performance as the young Elizabeth. Kirby and Smith received nominations for their performances as Margaret and Philip, respectively.

Related stories

Netflix Names Facebook and Google Alum as Chief Communications Officer

Netflix Sets Overall Deal With 'Safe' Creator Harlan Coben

'Girl' to Represent Belgium in Foreign-Language Oscar Race

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!