The Cry Episode 1 recap: Engrossing, powerful, and very very confusing…

Episode one left us with questions. Many, many questions…

As the opening scenes of The Cry unfolded tonight there was only one question on everyone’s lips.

Would it be as immediately captivating as that astounding first 20 minutes of Bodyguard? Could anything be?

The Cry went down an altogether different, subtler route.

The slow burn lasted for the first 59 minutes of episode one. We got a mysterious opening, a powerful moment where Jenna Coleman, as central character Joanna, seems to be addressing us directly although we weren’t 100% clear what she was addressing us about, and a narrative so studded with flashbacks that any careless viewers that tuned out for two minutes to make a cup of tea might never again be able to pick up the thread of what was actually happening ‘now.’

I’m already lost. #TheCry — Horizontal Solidarity with Dan Fox (@d4nf0x) September 30, 2018

This four-part psychological thriller is a very different prospect to Bodyguard. Post-natal depression, child custody battles and infant abduction are darker, if more immediately relatable, topics than the struggles of a handsome PTSD-riddled copper trying to unravel a vast political conspiracy.

There were more distractions than just the tricksy, non-linear, structure. How many viewers reached for their phone during that press conference?

Literally don’t blink for an hour or we will be lost #flippingaroundalot #TheCry — Julia (@JuliaHLowe) September 30, 2018

This adaptation of Helen FitzGerald’s novel is apparently going to shift the perspective of the book, with additional focus on the emotional struggles of Joanna’s partner – spin doctor Alastair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie).

It’s going to be hard to sympathise with him, though, if he keeps letting his phone ring like that. That’s worse than a baby crying, that is.

#thecry plot jumping all over the place and the baby crying on the plane has giving me the fear pic.twitter.com/CVh3nFdZ2t — franco (@francob66) September 30, 2018

Of course, this being Sunday night there has to be a hurried ‘don’t watch it with your nan’ sex scene. But this sex scene was quickly derailed when – EastEnders drum fill – Alastair’s teenage daughter walks in. Followed by his wife.

Bearing in mind that not five minutes ago we saw Joanna assuring loyal friend Kirsty (Sophie Kennedy Clark) that Alastair definitely wasn’t married, this was game-changing stuff.

Almost as soon as we met Alastair’s wife Alexandra though, she was off to Australia. With daughter in tow.

So Alastair plans a trip out to Melbourne to regain custody of 14-year-old Chloë (an authentically sulky Markella Kavenagh.)

when cant handle the flashfowards and the flashbacks of BBC’s New Drama The Cry 🤔🤔🤔😔😔🙏 #TheCry pic.twitter.com/5itzqupPlI — Ciaran (YouTuber) (@ComedianNotso) September 30, 2018

Despite Joanna clearly struggling with the arrival of new baby Noah, this bonkers scheme is somehow not questioned.

It’s not adequately explained either how the young couple with a new baby and one of those absolutely luscious houses you only ever see on Sunday night dramas are actually affording over a thousand quid’s worth of flights anyway.

The same outlay might have hired a nice au pair for a couple of months. #JustSaying

