The Cry Episode 2: Fewer flashbacks, more shocks, everyone's still baffled

Joanna seems to know what’s going on, but she’s about the only one…

After last week’s flashback-packed opener, which many viewers seemed to find quite annoying, The Cry doubled down from the get-go this week by starting with a flashback.

It was, though, one of very few flashbacks in the episode. Although there were still one or two flash-forwards to that trial we don’t quite understand yet.

It was a cruel flashback though, with Joanna asking little Noah “Are you going to behave on this flight?”

No. Joanna. No he absolutely won’t.

That shock moment at the end of last week's episode was pretty distressing. So this week we got to live through it again.

Once the story resumes in earnest we are back to the aftermath of the abduction. And a significant look passes between Joanna and Alistair’s ex-wife Alex. Not for the first time in this series we find ourselves asking “what the heck is going on?”

Me trying to figure out who’s guilty in #thecry 🤣🤣🤔 pic.twitter.com/LdaDPjVxiN — Jennifer Megafu (@JMegafu) October 7, 2018

For example: we learn that Alistair gave Joanna some sleeping pills. Where did he get them? He’s only been in the country a day. Did he take some on the flight? If he did, that’s a low move.

If he didn’t – is this a clue? Is everything a clue?

Thisi sn't the kind of show where you can check your Instagram feed in a quiet bit – there's a twist every five minutes or so.

Bib-gate

We see all sorts of things that leave us with more questions than answers. Joanna snatching up Noah’s impractical-looking, fluffy bib for a start.

If you’re going to be sentimental about something as a parent it’s probably best not to be sentimental about something that’s a full-on food trap that’s probably riddled with bacteria.

the bib is all she has left of him #TheCry pic.twitter.com/lQFuQ47yJ0 — mollie/ the cry spoilers (@earpscorp) October 7, 2018

The unkindest cut of all, for someone who likes holidays

Then we see Alex cutting up Alistair’s passport. Is that his current passport? It’s a pretty recent photo. To balance that weirdness, she then kindly asks Alistair how Joanna is. He could give her a nice polite answer. Or he could give her some pass-ag lecture about losing a child that’s clearly a metaphor for their ongoing custody battle.

It’s Alistair. Which way did you think he’d go?

Random thought: has anyone questioned Chloë yet?

One of these two is up to no good. We'd bet our socks on it.

Another, much more disturbing random thought: We keep seeing that spade in the back of Alex’s car. That means something, doesn’t it? And it’s probably something horrible.

If this episode of The Cry does nothing else, it definitely marks the moment at which the well-worn Australian colloquialism ‘sticky-beak’ enters day-to-day English usage.

“I wanted to have a sticky beak” Well you learn something every day. I now know some Australian slang. Thank you #thecry Next time I have a sneaky peep I’ll use that instead. — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) October 7, 2018

