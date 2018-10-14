'The Cry' Episode 3: At last, all is revealed... and everybody hates Alastair

The story reflects very badly on Alastair this week

After two weeks of teasing, hinting, and cryptic clues we finally know what’s actually going on in The Cry.

And it’s devastating.

A few of the show’s more perceptive viewers guessed last week that something had happened to Noah before his apparent abduction. Either that or they’d cheated and read Helen FitzGerald’s 2013 novel so they could lord it over the rest of us.

#thecry just keeps getting more heart braking. pic.twitter.com/a6NHgUT1hk — I’m just a black hole of snacks. I’m a snack hole! (@lady_carrie) October 14, 2018

Following on from last week’s final-scene twist, things rattle along at a fair old pace this week. We start with Alastair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) coaching Joanna through their plan. He is a cold fish.

Then it’s one of those flashbacks that us The Cry fans love so much! This time, back to the crucial moment when Noah’s fate is revealed. Jenna Coleman unleashes her full dramatic range as she goes from calm to anxious to absolutely destroyed in the space of a few moments. It’s powerful stuff.

Didn’t Alistair give Noah the medicine? #TheCry #gaslighting BTW Jenna Coleman is knocking this out of the park. — Mandy Briggs (@mandbristol) October 14, 2018

Even though we knew what happened afterwards, this flashback was still hard to watch More

Although knowing what we now know it seems scarcely credible that either of them could have been so calm through the events of the first two episodes.

Alex, who none of us really believed was involved, was exonerated by testimony from her daughter Chloë and released.

Is it really that simple? Can your kid be your alibi?

Me every time Allistar opens his mouth #TheCry pic.twitter.com/NVOutsX20Y — Holly Dodds (@HollyDodds9) October 14, 2018

And Alex, after giving the coppers a serious talking-to about her wrongful arrest, quietly tells Alastair that he’s the world’s best liar. All the evidence points to her being correct.

And then, in another flashback to that terrible drive through the Outback, the real reason for Noah’s death is revealed. Then there’s a flashback inside the flashback, because (as you will remember we discussed earlier) The Cry fans love a good flashback.

What inspired Joanna’s strange speech during that TV broadcast? More

The world’s worst cops finally question the right suspect

Meanwhile Alastair reveals himself increasingly to be a very nasty piece of work. While he’s alone with Joanna he takes control of the situation, saying “you can’t abandon me in this.” Not, we note “I won’t abandon you.”

“You know I would never blame you…” as in reverse psychology “this is all YOUR fault”. So cruel. Poor Noah 😢#thecry — Esi Nedo (@EOkenesi) October 14, 2018

He’s interviewed by the police and is chillingly composed. He reacts to a reporter’s question “Alastair, did you kill your son?” coldly, if angrily, but without a flicker of guilt. He’s a monster.

I didn’t think this husband could be any worse of a human being but hey, each episode he proves me wrong. #TheCry pic.twitter.com/UYpmkUy696 — Billy London (@SoBillysays) October 14, 2018

And he’s working all the angles – briefing his reporter pal back in Scotland, destroying evidence, controlling Joanna’s every move.

The absolute RAGE I feel watching the character of Alastair in #TheCry pic.twitter.com/kR7JywtY3a — Melanie Bright (@melanie_bright) October 14, 2018

